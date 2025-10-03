'Trophy should not be handed over': Former Pakistan cricketer backs Mohsin Naqvi on Asia Cup trophy controversy

In the latest development in the Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy, a former Pakistani cricketer has asked PCB and ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, not to give the trophy to Team India.

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has asked Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), not to 'give away' the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India. After clinching the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan last Sunday, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to accept the winning medal and prestigious trophy from Naqvi, who also happens to be the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the country's Interior Minister.

While speaking to ARY News, Basit Ali said, ''They are the No. 1-ranked team, but their actions are third-rate. Mohsin Naqvi will present the trophy; if they refuse to accept, they would be disgraced in the eyes of the world. The trophy should not be handed over.''

Talking about the hypothetical situation if Pakistan won any ICC event, he added, ''You're the No.1 team, you played well and won, but what is this stubbornness? Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the Asian Cricket Council. Suppose it had been an ICC event, and Pakistan refused to accept the trophy from Jay Shah, Pakistan would have been wrong there.''

For those late to the story, an ACC meeting was also held earlier this week regarding the Asia Cup trophy controversy, which was also attended by Naqvi and BCCI representatives, Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla.

In the virtual ACC meeting, the PCB chief was asked to return the Asia Cup trophy or get it delivered to the ACC headquarters, but Naqvi kept diverting the issue.

Later, Naqvi also shared a post on his X handle, clarifying that he never apologised to the BCCI and also said that if Team India want the trophy, then Suryakumar Yadav needs to come to the ACC headquarters and collect it from him