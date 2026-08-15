FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court frames charges against accused Mohammad Shariful Islam

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court frames charges against accused

Why Mohit Suri did not return to direct Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2? Real reason revealed

Why Mohit Suri did not return to direct Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2?

US Secretary Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings to India, hails bilateral ties, says 'stronger than ever'

US Secretary Marco Rubio extends 80th Independence Day greetings to India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Tricolour unfurled in Galle as Team India marks 80th Independence Day ahead of landmark 600th Test

Team India celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day in Galle as the players prepare for a historic milestone—the nation’s 600th Test match. The squad paid tribute to the Tricolour ahead of the landmark clash, adding patriotic significance to a memorable cricketing occasion.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Tricolour unfurled in Galle as Team India marks 80th Independence Day ahead of landmark 600th Test
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian cricket team marked India’s 80th Independence Day in Galle with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir. This year, the celebration carried extra weight—it’s also India’s 600th Test match. Since their debut in 1932, India’s journey in Test cricket’s been pretty remarkable. With 186 Test wins, they’re right behind Australia, England, and West Indies, who hold 426, 405, and 187 wins respectively.

This Test series against Sri Lanka isn’t just another assignment. For India, it’s huge. Recent performances in the format haven’t impressed, and now every match counts. If they want to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final, winning in Sri Lanka is non-negotiable. Gill has been upfront about the team’s ambitions. He said they’re fully focused on reaching the WTC final and won’t leave anything to chance.

“I’m comfortable leading the side now. We’re aiming for a berth in the World Test Championship final,” Gill said before the match. “For that, we need to win six or seven Tests. This is where our push starts.”

On the field in Galle, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steered India to 101/1 at lunch on day one. Rain threatened, so the ground crew kept the pitch under covers during the break as dark clouds loomed overhead. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32—an unfortunate mix-up with Rahul ended his innings. This time, Gill won the toss and chose to bat. India’s lineup looked almost identical to their last Test against Afghanistan, except for Padikkal filling in for the injured Sai Sudharsan. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka introduced debutant Keshara Nuwantha, an off-spin all-rounder.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Also read| India vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch as India enter 600th Test and chase 187th win

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Trisha Krishnan salutes Chief Minister Vijay at Independence Day event - Watch
Trisha Krishnan salutes Chief Minister Vijay at Independence Day event
Terror Plot busted: 25-year-old man detained in Bengaluru for alleged links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
25-year-old man detained in Bengaluru for alleged links with Tehreek-e-Taliban P
Tricolour unfurled in Galle as Team India marks 80th Independence Day ahead of landmark 600th Test
Tricolour unfurled in Galle as Team India marks 80th Independence Day
Will govt target leftists now? PM Modi vows to identify 'dimaagi naxals' and isolate them
Will govt target leftists now? PM Modi vows to identify 'dimaagi naxals'
Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi’s Independence Day attire, says ‘Ireland’ celebrations instead?'
Pawan Khera mocks PM Modi’s Independence Day attire, says ‘Ireland’ celebrations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement