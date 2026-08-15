Tricolour unfurled in Galle as Team India marks 80th Independence Day ahead of landmark 600th Test

Team India celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day in Galle as the players prepare for a historic milestone—the nation’s 600th Test match. The squad paid tribute to the Tricolour ahead of the landmark clash, adding patriotic significance to a memorable cricketing occasion.

The Indian cricket team marked India’s 80th Independence Day in Galle with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir. This year, the celebration carried extra weight—it’s also India’s 600th Test match. Since their debut in 1932, India’s journey in Test cricket’s been pretty remarkable. With 186 Test wins, they’re right behind Australia, England, and West Indies, who hold 426, 405, and 187 wins respectively.

On the occasion of Independence Day, #TeamIndia gathered at Galle to hoist the Tricolour ahead of the First #SLvIND Test.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/tHKIggV6AU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2026

This Test series against Sri Lanka isn’t just another assignment. For India, it’s huge. Recent performances in the format haven’t impressed, and now every match counts. If they want to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final, winning in Sri Lanka is non-negotiable. Gill has been upfront about the team’s ambitions. He said they’re fully focused on reaching the WTC final and won’t leave anything to chance.

“I’m comfortable leading the side now. We’re aiming for a berth in the World Test Championship final,” Gill said before the match. “For that, we need to win six or seven Tests. This is where our push starts.”

On the field in Galle, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steered India to 101/1 at lunch on day one. Rain threatened, so the ground crew kept the pitch under covers during the break as dark clouds loomed overhead. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32—an unfortunate mix-up with Rahul ended his innings. This time, Gill won the toss and chose to bat. India’s lineup looked almost identical to their last Test against Afghanistan, except for Padikkal filling in for the injured Sai Sudharsan. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka introduced debutant Keshara Nuwantha, an off-spin all-rounder.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

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