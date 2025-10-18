FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Tri-series on schedule despite...': PCB's first reaction after Afghanistan's withdrawal from tri-nation series

After the Afghanistan Cricket Board pulled out of the tri-nation series, also involving Pakistan, the PCB has now come forward and issued its first reaction.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

'Tri-series on schedule despite...': PCB's first reaction after Afghanistan's withdrawal from tri-nation series
Mohsin Naqvi is the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board
After Pakistan launched aerial strikes on Afghanistan's territory on Saturday, killing eight of their citizens, including three cricketers, the ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) withdrew from the tri-nation series. The upcoming tri-series was scheduled to feature Pakistan and Sri Lanka, apart from Afghanistan. After ACB's tough decision, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) have finally broken its silence over the issue and said that they are considering other options.

 

PCB's first reaction to ACB's withdrawal decision

 

After ACB decided to pull out of the tournament, PCB is now in action to finalise a replacement team for Afghanistan in the series, scheduled to begin on November 17. ''The tri series is still on and the third team will be finalised shortly,'' Hindustan Times reported quoting a PCB spokesperson.

 

Not many know that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has earlier written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), when the border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan began. Naqvi had requested the ICC to find an 'alternate' plan, in case Afghanistan withdraw from the series.

 

''The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has asked the International Cricket Council to start working on an alternate plan as he wants the Tri-Series to go ahead,'' Press Trust of India reported, quoting a source.

 

After the barbaric attack from Pakistan on Afghan soil, several Afghanistan cricketers, including Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, condemned it on their respective social media handles.

 

According to a local Afghan TV channel named Tolo News, the airstrikes targeted residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts of their country, causing significant civilian casualties. These aerial strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, following days of cross-border tensions.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
