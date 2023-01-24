Search icon
Tri-series 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur shine as India beat West Indies by 56 runs

India restricted West Indies to 111 for 4 in 20 overs to get its second win in the series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Brilliant half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (74*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (56*) propelled the Indian Women's team to a 56-run victory over the West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series. Batting first, the Asian side's total of 167/2 proved to be too much for the Caribbean side to overcome.

Mandhana and Kaur cruised through their unbeaten 115-run partnership with Mandhana particularly finding the boundary with ease and even sending a six soaring off Afy Fletcher's bowling in the penultimate over of the innings. Her powerful strokeplay was a sight to behold, as the crowd erupted in cheers and admiration for the duo's impressive performance.

The West Indies needed a fast start to have any chance of chasing down India's imposing total, but their hopes were quickly dashed as Deepti Sharma (2/29) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/16) combined to reduce Hayley Matthews' side to 25/3 in the seventh over.

Shemaine Campbell (47) and Matthews (34*) valiantly attempted to increase the scoring rate, but India's bowlers kept things tight to ensure their undefeated streak in the series remained intact following their initial victory over South Africa.

India's inaugural match at the upcoming T20 World Cup will be against Pakistan in Cape Town on February 13th, while the West Indies and England will face off in Paarl the day prior. This highly anticipated tournament promises to be an exciting event, with two of the world's most renowned cricketing nations going head-to-head in the opening round.

Brief scores: India Women 167 for 2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74 n.o., Harmanpreet Kaur 56 n.o.) beat West Indies Women 111 for 4 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 47, Hayley Matthews 34 n.o.; Deepti Sharma 2/24, Radha Yadav 1/10) by 56 runs.

