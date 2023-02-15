Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Star fast bowler names this India batter as toughest opponent and it’s not Kohli, Suryakumar, Rohit Sharma or Shubman

This was the inaugural edition of ILT20 and Trent Boult said that it was not easy for him to perform in the tournament as he did not know about his role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Star fast bowler names this India batter as toughest opponent and it’s not Kohli, Suryakumar, Rohit Sharma or Shubman
File photo

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is without doubt one of the best fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Boult is a regular when it comes to T20 leagues and his last outing was at recently concluded DP World International League T20 in the UAE. The Kiwi star played for MI Emirates in the league.

This was the inaugural edition of ILT20 and Boult said that it was not easy for him to perform in the tournament as he did not know about his role.

 “That's the challenge you want. You come to the tournament not knowing what to expect. The standards of cricket is exceptional. There's been some great performances. The quality is there among all six sides. Teams are stacked with lots of talent,” Boult told Hindustan Times.

When asked who was the toughest batter he has bowled so far, Boult named KL Rahul and not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

“That's a tricky question. There are so many batters. I've always found (Chris) Gayle very hard to bowl to, I've found KL Rahul very hard to bowl to. Polly (Pollard) would be up there as well,” Boult said.

“T20 cricket is one of those games where guys are out there trying to express themselves, take the game on, no fear. Pretty exciting product, really,” he added.

It may be recalled that Boult did not travel to India with New Zealand side for three-match ODI and T20I series last month. He is expected to return to action for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Viral video of frogs cuddling in rain melts hearts online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.