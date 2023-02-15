Star fast bowler names this India batter as toughest opponent and it’s not Kohli, Suryakumar, Rohit Sharma or Shubman

File photo

New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult is without doubt one of the best fast bowlers in modern-day cricket. Boult is a regular when it comes to T20 leagues and his last outing was at recently concluded DP World International League T20 in the UAE. The Kiwi star played for MI Emirates in the league.

This was the inaugural edition of ILT20 and Boult said that it was not easy for him to perform in the tournament as he did not know about his role.

“That's the challenge you want. You come to the tournament not knowing what to expect. The standards of cricket is exceptional. There's been some great performances. The quality is there among all six sides. Teams are stacked with lots of talent,” Boult told Hindustan Times.

When asked who was the toughest batter he has bowled so far, Boult named KL Rahul and not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

“That's a tricky question. There are so many batters. I've always found (Chris) Gayle very hard to bowl to, I've found KL Rahul very hard to bowl to. Polly (Pollard) would be up there as well,” Boult said.

“T20 cricket is one of those games where guys are out there trying to express themselves, take the game on, no fear. Pretty exciting product, really,” he added.

It may be recalled that Boult did not travel to India with New Zealand side for three-match ODI and T20I series last month. He is expected to return to action for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.