'Treat Imran Khan faily in jail': Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 legends appeal Pakistan government

A group of former international cricketers has written a letter to the Pakistani government for better treatment of World Cup-winning captain and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A group of 14 former international skippers have appealed to the Pakistan government for better treatment and proper medical care of former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan inside prison. The petition was drafted by former Australian skipper Greg Chappell and was delivered to Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. Apart from Chappell, the letter was also signed by Indian legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, Australia's Steve Waugh, Allan Border, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes, England's Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, Mike Atherton, and David Gower, West Indies' Clive Lloyd and New Zealand's John Wright.

What was written in the letter?

The letter signed by legendary former captains read, ''We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. Imran Khan’s contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory—a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.''

''Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolising his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike. Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country,'' the letter further read.

''Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn – and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice. This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings,'' the letter further urged.

For those unversed, Imran Khan has been in prison since 2023 on charges of corruption in connection with Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.