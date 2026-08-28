'Treat him with dignity': Pat Cummins backs Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev’s plea for Imran Khan’s medical care

Australian captain Pat Cummins has extended support to jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan, joining a growing list of cricket legends including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev who have spoken out in his support amid his ongoing imprisonment.

Pat Cummins has stepped up as the first active international cricketer to publicly support Imran Khan, joining a growing concern over the health of the jailed former Pakistan captain. Imran, who famously led Pakistan to their only Cricket World Cup win in 1992, has been in prison for over three years. While several former cricket legends like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar have already voiced their concerns, Cummins is a rare current player making his stance clear.

Back in February, a group of 14 led by ex-India head coach Greg Chappell sent a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Last week, seven more former international captains joined them, signing another letter urging the government to make sure court orders regarding Imran’s medical treatment are followed.

Cummins echoed these demands in a post on X. “Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court-ordered medical assessment happens as it should, and that family visits go on. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves,” wrote Cummins, who most recently lifted the Cricket World Cup as captain in 2023.

Cummins was responding directly to Chappell’s comments on the Grade Cricketer podcast. In the podcast, Chappell didn’t sugarcoat the situation. He said Imran’s health isn’t improving and that reliable information is hard to come by. Chappell described seeing a recent video of Imran in a wheelchair, looking frail and nothing like the strong, energetic man he met six years ago. At 73, Imran is aging, but Chappell pointed out that it’s more than just age—Imran’s health has clearly deteriorated. His right eye isn’t functioning properly, and after three years in isolation, he’s struggling physically and mentally.

“I don’t know how anyone handles that,” Chappell admitted. “Imran was one of the toughest people I played against, both physically and mentally, but three years in near-complete isolation would break anyone. I’m not sure if he’s even allowed to read. He’s mostly just left in the dark to pass the time. That kind of situation chips away at your mental and, eventually, your physical health.”

If you’re wondering who’s in this group calling for justice, the list now stands at 21 former captains. Names include Michael Atherton, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Ian and Greg Chappell, Belinda Clark, Alastair Cook, Lee Germon, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Arjuna Ranatunga, Andrew Strauss, John Wright, and of course, the likes of Gavaskar and Vengsarkar.

Imran has been in prison since August 2023. Authorities convicted him in several corruption cases linked to his time as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, ending his tenure after a no-confidence vote. The worry is less about the politics now and more about the basic human rights and medical care he’s getting—or, by all accounts, not getting.

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