Earlier this week, Sunrisers Hyderabad's star batter Travis Head tested COVID-19 positive and missed the game against Lucknow Super Giants. Let us find out whether the Australian player will be joining SRH for the next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru or not.

Good news for all the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans as their star batter, Travis Head, is all set to feature in the next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, May 23. The Australian player missed SRH's last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to COVID-19. However, SRH bowling coach James Franklin has confirmed in a presser that Head has now been given the fit certificate and he is ready to go for selection.

RCB vs SRH match

This game holds much more importance to RCB than SRH, as Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, the Rajat Patidar-led RCB need to win this match and also the next one to confirm their spot in the top 2 in the Points Table. Finishing in the top 2 in the Points Table means both teams get two chances to make it to the Final.

SRH's journey in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 12 games so far in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of these 12 games, SRH managed to clinch just 4 matches and currently are standing in the 7th position in the Points Table with 9 points.

The Pat Cummins-led Orange Army is set to clash with RCB at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. The venue of the match was changed by the BCCI due to weather conditions in Bengaluru.

The final league match of SRH is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 25.