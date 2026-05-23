Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral

Travis Head grabbed attention on social media after sharing a cryptic Instagram story following his viral on-field moment with Virat Kohli. The incident sparked widespread discussion among fans, with many debating Kohli’s apparent handshake snub after the match.

The IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had plenty of on-field tension, especially when Virat Kohli was at the crease. But, honestly, what grabbed everyone’s attention came after the game was over—an awkward handshake moment (or lack thereof) between Kohli and Travis Head that quickly lit up social media.

SRH had just crushed RCB by 55 runs. Both teams lined up for their usual post-match handshakes. When Head reached Kohli, he stretched out his hand, maybe trying to smooth things over after some heated words during the match. Kohli just walked past him, not even acknowledging the gesture. No handshake.

So, what’s the backstory here?

During RCB's chase, things got pretty tense between Kohli and Head. Kohli only managed 15 runs off 11 balls before SRH’s Sakib Hussain sent him back. Before getting out, Head seemed to push Kohli to play more aggressively. Kohli didn’t hold back—he shot back that if Head thought it was so easy and didn’t plan to be subbed out, maybe he should bowl himself.

Not long after, Head jumped on Instagram and dropped a cryptic story that read: “Keep the body guessing.” Fans instantly started connecting the dots, debating if it had something to do with the missed handshake.

Travis Head’s Insta story



“Keep the body guessing” pic.twitter.com/nxuXB3SEs1 — Neil (@PsychDominant) May 22, 2026

A bit of competitive banter is pretty normal in cricket, but this particular exchange didn’t end when Kohli left the field. Reports say Head tossed another comment Kohli’s way as he headed back to the pavilion, fueling the drama even more.

But the real spark for all the headlines came after the match. With cameras rolling, Head clearly reached out for a handshake, and Kohli just looked away and moved on—then he turned around and greeted other SRH players, including Pat Cummins, with no issue. That only made his snub of Head stick out more.

And about the points table drama: Despite RCB losing, they still finished on top of the standings thanks to a net run rate of +0.783. Gujarat Titans weren’t far behind at +0.695, and SRH landed in third with +0.524. All three teams ended up with 18 points, but RCB edged out the rest.

Also read| IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival