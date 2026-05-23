FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Weather Update: India Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Near 48°C With Warning Till May 28

Weather Update: India Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Near 48°C With Warning Till May 28

Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral

Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake

IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival

IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more

Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral

Travis Head grabbed attention on social media after sharing a cryptic Instagram story following his viral on-field moment with Virat Kohli. The incident sparked widespread discussion among fans, with many debating Kohli’s apparent handshake snub after the match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2026, 04:17 PM IST

Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral
Courtesy: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had plenty of on-field tension, especially when Virat Kohli was at the crease. But, honestly, what grabbed everyone’s attention came after the game was over—an awkward handshake moment (or lack thereof) between Kohli and Travis Head that quickly lit up social media.

SRH had just crushed RCB by 55 runs. Both teams lined up for their usual post-match handshakes. When Head reached Kohli, he stretched out his hand, maybe trying to smooth things over after some heated words during the match. Kohli just walked past him, not even acknowledging the gesture. No handshake.

So, what’s the backstory here?

During RCB's chase, things got pretty tense between Kohli and Head. Kohli only managed 15 runs off 11 balls before SRH’s Sakib Hussain sent him back. Before getting out, Head seemed to push Kohli to play more aggressively. Kohli didn’t hold back—he shot back that if Head thought it was so easy and didn’t plan to be subbed out, maybe he should bowl himself.

Not long after, Head jumped on Instagram and dropped a cryptic story that read: “Keep the body guessing.” Fans instantly started connecting the dots, debating if it had something to do with the missed handshake.

A bit of competitive banter is pretty normal in cricket, but this particular exchange didn’t end when Kohli left the field. Reports say Head tossed another comment Kohli’s way as he headed back to the pavilion, fueling the drama even more.

But the real spark for all the headlines came after the match. With cameras rolling, Head clearly reached out for a handshake, and Kohli just looked away and moved on—then he turned around and greeted other SRH players, including Pat Cummins, with no issue. That only made his snub of Head stick out more.

And about the points table drama: Despite RCB losing, they still finished on top of the standings thanks to a net run rate of +0.783. Gujarat Titans weren’t far behind at +0.695, and SRH landed in third with +0.524. All three teams ended up with 18 points, but RCB edged out the rest.

Also read| IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake goes viral
Travis Head’s cryptic Instagram story after Virat Kohli skipped handshake
IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men fight for survival
IPL 2026 playoffs race: PBKS face LSG in virtual knockout as Shreyas Iyer’s men
DRDO’s deadly drone missile dominates skies
DRDO’s deadly drone missile dominates skies
Irfan Pathan breaks down Virat Kohli-Travis Head clash, says RCB star brings 'Australian-style intensity'
Irfan Pathan explains Kohli-Head spat, says RCB star brings 'Aussie-intensity'
China Coal Mine Blast: At least 90 killed, 9 missing after gas explosion in Shanxi; Rescue operation underway
China Coal Mine Blast: At least 90 killed, 9 missing after gas explosion
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement