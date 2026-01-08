Travis Head moves past Virat Kohli on elite Test list after match-winning performance at SCG

Travis Head surpassed Virat Kohli in a major Test cricket milestone after claiming another Player of the Match award. The Australian batter continues his red-ball dominance with consistent match-winning performances at the highest level.

Travis Head showcased an outstanding Player of the Match performance for Australia, leading them to victory in the fifth Ashes Test and securing the five-match series 4-1. The left-handed batsman scored 163 runs off 166 balls during Australia's first innings, contributing to a total of 567 in response to England's first innings score of 384. In his final innings of the series, he added 29 runs off 35 balls as Australia successfully chased down the target of 160. Head surpassed Virat Kohli in an exclusive ranking, now holding more Player of the Match awards than the former India captain.

Travis Head surpasses Virat Kohli

Head currently boasts 11 Player of the Match awards. Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May 2025, achieved 10 POTM awards. Jacques Kallis leads this prestigious list with 23 POTM awards, having played 166 Test matches. He concluded his career with a remarkable tally of 13,289 runs and 292 wickets in red-ball cricket, being the only player to surpass 20 POTM awards.

In second place is Muttiah Muralitharan, who earned 19 POTM awards. Wasim Akram and Shane Warne are tied for third, each with 17 Player of the Match awards.

At 32 years old, Head has accumulated 4,592 runs in 65 Tests, which includes 12 centuries and 20 half-centuries. He made his Test debut in 2018 and is anticipated to play over 90 Tests.

Australia wins the Ashes 4-1

Australia successfully retained the Ashes 2025 series with a 4-1 victory over England. The home team played without Pat Cummins (4 Tests) and Josh Hazlewood (entire series). Under the leadership of Steve Smith, Australia began the series with an 8-wicket win in the opening match in Perth, followed by another 8-wicket victory in the second Test in Brisbane.

Cummins returned for the third match held in Adelaide, where the home team secured an 82-run win. England managed to claim their only Test victory of the tour in the fourth Test in Melbourne.

In the fifth Test, Australia chased down the target of 160, concluding the series with a 4-1 win. They are set to return to Test cricket against South Africa in September-October.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch