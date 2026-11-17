Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad may face a big setback ahead of the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League as Travis Head is likely to miss the whole tournament. Know the whole story here.

Kavya Maran is set to lose one of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) biggest batting stars ahead of the 2027 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yes, you read it right! Australia's and SRH's opener Travis Head is likely to miss the upcoming season due to workload management. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Travis Head has informed about his decision to the franchise that he would skip the next year's IPL season due to Australia's packed international schedule.

As a result, SRH is expected to release Head ahead of the mini-auction, scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

Why is Travis Head likely to miss IPL 202

Travis Head has cited Australia's tight schedule as the major reason for missing the next season of the IPL 2027. Notably, Australia will be touring India between January and March, where they are scheduled to play five Tests.

Later, between June and August, the Australian side will be busy with The Ashes as they will be touring England. The main event of the 2027 calendar will be the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November.

Who can replace Travis Head in SRH's playing XI?

For those unversed, Travis Head was retained by SRH for Rs 14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. If Head is released ahead of the mini auction in December, then SRH would have a huge purse of Rs 14 crore, which can help pick a good overseas replacement for Head for the top order.

Will Kavya Maran look for a big name at auction?

SRH has a couple of options to replace Travis Head, such as Cameron Green, who can contribute both with the bat and with the ball. Apart from him, Kavya Maran can also go for Nicholas Pooran, Matthew Short, Ben Duckett, and Pathum Nissanka.