FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: After Venezuela, is Greenland the next target of US?

Avatar Fire and Ash grosses $1 billion at worldwide box office, becomes James Cameron's fourth film to achieve this milestone

Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', hails Dharmendra's 'towering screen presence': 'So moved by...'

YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi’s online betting case: ED seizes social media influencer’s luxury cars, check details

Shark Tank India Season 5: Who is Shaily Mehrotra? New judge of reality show, check net worth, business, other details

AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics

US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence over attack on Cincinnati home, ‘a crazy person...’

Travis Head achieves major milestone in Ashes history, becomes first-ever batter to...

India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel

Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: After Venezuela, is Greenland the next target of US?

DNA TV Show: After Venezuela, is Greenland the next target of US?

Avatar Fire and Ash grosses $1 billion at worldwide box office, becomes James Cameron's fourth film to achieve this milestone

Avatar Fire and Ash grosses $1 billion at worldwide box office

Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', hails Dharmendra's 'towering screen presence': 'So moved by...'

Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', praises Dharmendra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Travis Head achieves major milestone in Ashes history, becomes first-ever batter to...

After Day 2 Stumps, Travis Head is still unbeaten at the crease at 91 and is on the verge of slamming another ton in Test cricket. However, he has already etched his name in history books with his knock. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

Travis Head achieves major milestone in Ashes history, becomes first-ever batter to...
After Day 2 Stumps, Travis Head was 91 off 87 balls
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australia's star batter Travis Head has etched his name in history books after he amassed over 500 runs in an Ashes series with a strike rate of over 75. Currently, Head has scored 528 runs after his stint in the first innings of the Sydney Test. He crossed the 500-run mark on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on Monday, January 5. He is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes with 528 runs and still has one innings to go. Head scored these figures at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 87.12, which includes two centuries and a fifty in nine innings.

England's Joe Root is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes series with 394 runs in nine innings.

In the first innings of the Sydney Test, Head is currently unbeaten at 91 off 87 balls, which helped Australia to post 166/2 at Day 2 Stumps. Batting first, England posted 384 runs on the board, which included a century by Joe Root and an 84-run knock from Harry Brook. For Australia, Michael Neser took a four-fer and spilled runs at a rate of 3.24.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Talking about Australia, the Baggy Greens lost Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne before the end of the last session of Day 2. Australia are currently trailing behind by 218 runs and will look to put a lead over the visitors. However, Australia already have a 3-1 lead in the 5-match series.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: After Venezuela, is Greenland the next target of US?
DNA TV Show: After Venezuela, is Greenland the next target of US?
Avatar Fire and Ash grosses $1 billion at worldwide box office, becomes James Cameron's fourth film to achieve this milestone
Avatar Fire and Ash grosses $1 billion at worldwide box office
Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', hails Dharmendra's 'towering screen presence': 'So moved by...'
Karan Johar reviews Ikkis, calls Agastya Nanda 'outstanding', praises Dharmendra
YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi’s online betting case: ED seizes social media influencer’s luxury cars, check details
YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi’s online betting case: ED seizes social media influencer
Shark Tank India Season 5: Who is Shaily Mehrotra? New judge of reality show, check net worth, business, other details
Shark Tank India Season 5: Who is Shaily Mehrotra? New judge of reality show, ch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement