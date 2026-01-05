Travis Head achieves major milestone in Ashes history, becomes first-ever batter to...

After Day 2 Stumps, Travis Head is still unbeaten at the crease at 91 and is on the verge of slamming another ton in Test cricket. However, he has already etched his name in history books with his knock. Know more about it.

Australia's star batter Travis Head has etched his name in history books after he amassed over 500 runs in an Ashes series with a strike rate of over 75. Currently, Head has scored 528 runs after his stint in the first innings of the Sydney Test. He crossed the 500-run mark on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England on Monday, January 5. He is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes with 528 runs and still has one innings to go. Head scored these figures at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 87.12, which includes two centuries and a fifty in nine innings.

England's Joe Root is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Ashes series with 394 runs in nine innings.

In the first innings of the Sydney Test, Head is currently unbeaten at 91 off 87 balls, which helped Australia to post 166/2 at Day 2 Stumps. Batting first, England posted 384 runs on the board, which included a century by Joe Root and an 84-run knock from Harry Brook. For Australia, Michael Neser took a four-fer and spilled runs at a rate of 3.24.

Talking about Australia, the Baggy Greens lost Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne before the end of the last session of Day 2. Australia are currently trailing behind by 218 runs and will look to put a lead over the visitors. However, Australia already have a 3-1 lead in the 5-match series.