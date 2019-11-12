Headlines

Cricket

'Training done right': Virat Kohli 'back with the boys', shares pictures from Indore's practice session

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is back from his break and has come back in full swing ahead of India's Test clash against Bangladesh. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 08:36 PM IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is back from his break and has come back in full swing ahead of India's Test clash against Bangladesh. 

The two sides will lock horns at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from Thursday (14 November).

Taking to his social media, the captain shared pictures of the practice session and wrote, "Training done right Great to be back with the boys'.

Kohli was the first to face the pink ball. BCCI even posted a video of the 'unboxing of the pink cherry' in Indore.

After Kohli, other top-order batsmen including Cheteshwar Pujara mixed and matched, facing red and pink ball simultaneously.

The Indian cricket team also shared a video of Kohli's batting and captioned it, "HE IS BACK Quality nets time for the Indian Captain before the 1st Test #TeamIndia #INDvBAN".

The team also got a first-hand experience of the pink ball. The Men in Blue did not train under the lights and the throwdowns with the SG pink ball was part of the traditional red-ball practice session.

