Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse at Sylhet stadium

Mahbub Ali Zaki, the assistant coach for the Dhaka Capitals, tragically passed away on Saturday after collapsing just moments before his team's Bangladesh Premier League match against the Rajshahi Warriors at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Zaki, who was 59 years old, fell during the warm-up session. The medical team of Dhaka Capitals quickly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before he was transported by ambulance to Al Haramain Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This unfortunate news was confirmed by Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Team officials mentioned that Zaki had not indicated any health problems prior to this incident.

“Mahbub Ali Zaki’s dedication and invaluable contribution to the development of fast bowling and Bangladesh cricket will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude,” the BCB said in a post on X.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.



Following the occurrence, players from Sylhet Titans, Noakhali Express, and Chattogram Royals hurried to the hospital. Both teams later held a minute of silence during the innings break to honor his memory.

Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki?

Mahbub Ali Zaki was instrumental in fostering fast bowling talent within Bangladesh Cricket. Prior to his transition into coaching and mentoring, Ali Zaki was a cricketer himself, having played as a fast bowler for Comilla District in the National Cricket Championship. He also captained clubs such as Abahani and Dhanmondi in the Dhaka Division Premier League.

After hanging up his boots, Mahbub Ali Zaki embraced coaching and player development responsibilities. In 2008, the Bangladesh Cricket Board enlisted him as a High Performance coach, where he played a vital role in cultivating and developing fast bowlers for Bangladesh at both junior and senior levels.

Notable players like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed were among Mahbub Ali Zaki’s mentees, reaping the benefits of his training and guidance. Zaki notably assisted Taskin Ahmed when the pacer faced intense scrutiny over his bowling action during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, aiding him in remodeling and rehabilitating his technique during that challenging time.

Zaki also held the position of specialist fast bowling coach for Bangladesh U19, contributing to their historic U19 World Cup victory in 2020, where they triumphed over India in the final. The untimely passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki marked a profound loss for Bangladesh cricket, as his efforts in nurturing young, promising fast bowlers were pivotal in shaping the country’s pace attack.

