Blasphemy allegation, brutal lynching and no evidence: What happened in Mymensingh? Is Dhaka going Pakistan's way?
Mukesh Ambani's BIG statement on India's need for AI amid mass layoffs: 'Of course we need it but...'
Vicky Kaushal names first film his baby boy should see from his filmography, it's not Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, but...
Amid Bangladesh violence, India takes BIG step, suspends visa operations in...
IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Sameer Minhas, Ali Raza shine as Pakistan beat India by 191 runs to win title
Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch
Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar as 'Built Like a Man'; Aditya Dhar responds
'Tough to understand': Kevin Pietersen lashes out at England after Ashes loss
Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final
Amid Dhurandhar's wave, Avatar Fire and Ash SUFFERS another major setback, 30% shows will be cut down on Christmas for...
CRICKET
Taking to his X handle, the former England cricketer lashed out at Ben Stokes-led English side for their loss in Adelaide Test. Here's what he said.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lashed out at the Ben Stokes-led English side after they lost the Adelaide Test by 82 runs on Sunday, also losing the Ashes series as Australia has taken an unbeaten 3-0 lead. Taking to his X handle, Pietersen said that this defeat is tough to understand because Australia were without players like Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith.
''No Hazlewood, hardly any Cummins, Smith, Lyon, etc, makes this defeat tough to understand,'' he wrote.
No Hazlewood, hardly any Cummins, Smith, Lyon etc etc, makes this defeat tough to understand!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 21, 2025
In another post, he also wrote, ''Seen more dismissals this morning that tell me all I need to know about an earlier tweet I wrote, saying that, batters are not tuned into Test Cricket anymore.''
Seen more dismissals this morning that tell me all I need to know about an earlier tweet I wrote, saying that, batters are not tuned into Test Cricket anymore.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) December 21, 2025
Australia won the Toss and opted to bat first in Adelaide. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens scored 371 runs, courtesy of Alex Carey's 106-run knock. In reply, England were bundled out for 286.
In the second innings, Australia scored 349 runs on board with the help of a century from Travis Head this time, setting a target of 435 runs for England. In the end, England lost the match by 82 runs and are trailing in the 5-match series by 3-0.
After the defeat, England skipper Ben Stokes said, ''The dream that we came here with is now over, which is obviously incredibly disappointing. Everyone's hurting and quite emotional about it. We've got two more games to go, and that is where the focus needs to switch to now. We came here with a goal in mind, and we have not been able to achieve that. It hurts, and it sucks, but we are not going to stop.''