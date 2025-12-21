FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Tough to understand': Kevin Pietersen lashes out at England after Ashes loss

Taking to his X handle, the former England cricketer lashed out at Ben Stokes-led English side for their loss in Adelaide Test. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

'Tough to understand': Kevin Pietersen lashes out at England after Ashes loss
Australia beat England in the Adelaide Test by 82 runs
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lashed out at the Ben Stokes-led English side after they lost the Adelaide Test by 82 runs on Sunday, also losing the Ashes series as Australia has taken an unbeaten 3-0 lead. Taking to his X handle, Pietersen said that this defeat is tough to understand because Australia were without players like Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith.

''No Hazlewood, hardly any Cummins, Smith, Lyon, etc, makes this defeat tough to understand,'' he wrote.

See Pietersen's post:

 

In another post, he also wrote, ''Seen more dismissals this morning that tell me all I need to know about an earlier tweet I wrote, saying that, batters are not tuned into Test Cricket anymore.''

More deets about Adelaide Test

Australia won the Toss and opted to bat first in Adelaide. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens scored 371 runs, courtesy of Alex Carey's 106-run knock. In reply, England were bundled out for 286. 
 
In the second innings, Australia scored 349 runs on board with the help of a century from Travis Head this time, setting a target of 435 runs for England. In the end, England lost the match by 82 runs and are trailing in the 5-match series by 3-0.

After the defeat, England skipper Ben Stokes said, ''The dream that we came here with is now over, which is obviously incredibly disappointing. Everyone's hurting and quite emotional about it. We've got two more games to go, and that is where the focus needs to switch to now. We came here with a goal in mind, and we have not been able to achieve that. It hurts, and it sucks, but we are not going to stop.''

