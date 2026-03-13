FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Tough to imagine CSK...': Ahead of IPL 2026, Irfan Pathan makes bold prediction on MS Dhoni

Ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a strong statement about veteran star MS Dhoni. His remarks on Dhoni’s impact, leadership and possible role for Chennai Super Kings have sparked major discussion among fans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

'Tough to imagine CSK...': Ahead of IPL 2026, Irfan Pathan makes bold prediction on MS Dhoni
The forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to evoke strong feelings among Chennai Super Kings supporters. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that the 2026 season may be the final opportunity for fans to see MS Dhoni donning the legendary yellow jersey. In a discussion on JioHotstar, Pathan emphasized that Dhoni's role is crucial to the essence of CSK, even at the age of 44.

“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni,” Pathan said. “This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey, and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him.”

Despite ongoing concerns regarding Dhoni's workload and participation in matches, Pathan is confident that his leadership and influence within the team will remain invaluable. He indicated that Dhoni will still play a significant part in bringing the team together and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

“I’m not sure how many games he will play,” Pathan said. “But his presence in the dressing room will help a lot.”

CSK is gearing up for the new season with the aim of securing a record sixth IPL title, while also clearly planning for the future. Current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is at the helm, but the leadership group is anticipated to include several seasoned players. Among them is the newly acquired wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who Pathan believes could greatly benefit from Dhoni's guidance.

“Sanju will benefit because he will be part of the leadership group as well,” Pathan explained. “Ruturaj Gaikwad is the leader, but two or three players are being groomed for the future. That’s where MS Dhoni comes in.”

One of the major discussions leading up to IPL 2026 is the exit of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has transferred to the Rajasthan Royals.

Jadeja has been instrumental in CSK's achievements over the years, and finding a replacement for his all-round contributions will be challenging. Nevertheless, Pathan is optimistic that young Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer could eventually step into that role with time. He noted that even Jadeja required time and the right conditions to develop into the player he is today.

“When Jadeja started with Rajasthan Royals in the first two IPL seasons, Shane Warne backed him and called him a future superstar,” Pathan recalled. “That confidence helped him grow, and eventually he became the player we see today.”

Also read| BCCI breaks silence after Sunrisers franchise buys Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred auction

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
