'Touchdown Dublin': Dinesh Karthik shares pic of Indian team as they arrive in Ireland

Dinesh Karthik shares pic of team India as than reach Dublin ahead of Ireland T20Is

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared a picture along with the rest of his teammates as the Indian contingent landed in Dublin on Thursday ahead of the two-match T20I series beginning from Sunday.

Given the tight schedule and India's fifth Test against England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted to name two different squads for the Ireland tour and the England tour.

While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the rest of the senior players are currently in Leicester as they prepare to face off against England at Edgbaston from July 1-5 in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year, another Indian contingent comprising of young players led by Hardik Pandya will play the two-match T20I series versus Ireland.

On Thursday, June 23, Dinesh Karthik shared a picture of the Indian team that landed in Dublin for the two T20Is.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman can be spotted posing alongside the likes of Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzi Chahal, and Axar Patel.

For the Ireland tour, BCCI decided to name more or less the same squad which has faced South Africa in the recently concluded T20I series, with a few exclusions like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer both of whom have joined the Indian team in England.

Here's the picture shared by DK:

The first T20I between India and Ireland is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 26, with Hardik Pandya set to lead India for the first time. He, along with Dinesh Karthik were called up to the India's squad for South Africa series after an impressive IPL 2022 campaign.

India's squad for Ireland tour: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.