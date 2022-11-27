Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Totally unfair': Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection as Sanju Samson gets benched for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Sanju Samson was benched for the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand prompting anguish from many fans on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

'Totally unfair': Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection as Sanju Samson gets benched for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI
Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection as Sanju Samson gets benched for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

After a rare start for Sanju Samson in the first ODI between India and New Zealand, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper was benched again, despite scoring 36 runs in the previous game. Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda were brought into the playing XI by skipper Shikhar Dhawan to give India s sixth bowling option in Hooda. 

What it did is add more balance to the side, however, fans of Samson were not at all happy with him being dropped yet again. The youngster has failed to get a consistent run-in in the side, and after his benching, many called for Rishabh Pant to be dropped instead of Sanju Samson even though Pant was the vice-captain of the side. 

Here's how fans reacted to the Sanju Samson being dropped for the 2nd ODI:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.