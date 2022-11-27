'Totally unfair': Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection as Sanju Samson gets benched for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection as Sanju Samson gets benched for IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

After a rare start for Sanju Samson in the first ODI between India and New Zealand, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper was benched again, despite scoring 36 runs in the previous game. Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda were brought into the playing XI by skipper Shikhar Dhawan to give India s sixth bowling option in Hooda.

What it did is add more balance to the side, however, fans of Samson were not at all happy with him being dropped yet again. The youngster has failed to get a consistent run-in in the side, and after his benching, many called for Rishabh Pant to be dropped instead of Sanju Samson even though Pant was the vice-captain of the side.

Here's how fans reacted to the Sanju Samson being dropped for the 2nd ODI:

Rishab Pant is still playing @RishabhPant17 without even scoring runs and #SanjuSamson who scored runs is being dropped. Shame. #NZvIND November 27, 2022

What is happening? Sanju Samson has now been dropped again. Is this joke?#SanjuSamson #RishabhPant — Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) November 27, 2022

