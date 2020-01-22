'Top team gym session': Virat Kohli enjoying 'good meal' in Auckland with teammates ahead of first T20I

Team India are set to take on New Zealand in their home turf after successfully winning the ODI series at home against Australia.

The 'Men In Blue' landed in Auckland on Tuesday (January 21) with a mostly unchanged squad except for Shikhar Dhawan, who is missing from the lineup due to his shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old picked up the injury during India's third and final ODI against Australia.

It's most likely that KL Rahul will come in as an opener along with Rohit Sharma.

Also, the possibility of Rahul keeping the wickets for India in the T20I series is possible.

Skipper Virat Kohli took to social media on Wednesday (January 22) to share as photography with teammates Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant after a "top" gym session with the lads.

Virat, who is a vegan, is widely known for keeping himself in top shape under every possible condition possible and is the reason why he is one of Team India's best fielders on the pitch.

"Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland @im_manishpandey, @imjadeja, @klrahul11," Kohli captioned his post with his teammates on Twitter.

Auckland's Eden Park is set to host the first T20 International between India and New Zealand on Friday (January 24) of the five-match series.

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.