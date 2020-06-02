Top sports news: 'Yuvraj Singh maafi maango’ trends on Twitter, Darren Sammy talks about social injustice & more

Here are the top stories of June 2, 2020.

In Tuesday's top Sports News (June 2, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. ‘Yuvraj Singh maafi maango’ trends after he allegedly makes casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been embroiled in a controversy after a video clip of his conversation with Team India opener Rohit Sharma went viral on social media. In the video, the all-rounder can be allegedly heard making casteist remark on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

The incident took place in April when Yuvraj had gone live on Instagram with the Hitman and the duo were discussing Chahal’s TikTok videos.

2. Darren Sammy wants ICC to speak out against social injustice, says 'now is not the time to be silent'

The death of an African-American man in the US on May 25 has got the whole world questioning the injustice. The 46-year-old black man George Floyd was pinned beneath a white officer's knee for nearly nine minutes.

After many sports stars have spoken against the social injustice against Floyd, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy joins Chris Gayle in questioning the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricket boards.

3. 'We are in this together': WATCH Mohammad Shami distributes food packets and masks in Uttar Pradesh

In times of need, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami has come out providing a helping hand by distributing food packets and masks in his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

Shami had set up food distribution centres near his house in Sahaspur, Uttar Pradesh. He even put up tents near the highway and was seen distributing food, water, masks, and bananas.

4. Coronavirus: BCCI hoping to 'pull something off' towards end of June to resume cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is ambitious to 'pull something off' by the end of June as the body discusses resumption of training amid coronavirus outbreak across the nation.

"We will shift players to one place when 100 percent confident. For training, NCA has been discussed."

5. 'Be smart, sensible, and calm down': Waqar Younis urges Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi to end feud

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has expressed his thoughts on how Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi must calm down and behave sensibly on social media.

Waqar also suggested that the two former athletes must meet somewhere and sort out their issues as it has been going on for quite some time now.