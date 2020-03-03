Top sports news: Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to Coronavirus, Dhoni's first net session ahead of IPL 2020 & more

In Tuesday's top Sports News (March 3, 2020), we have Japan’s Olympics minister hinting that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) may grant the grand be postponed till later this year due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place on July 24 and the games will conclude on August 9.

Kapil Dev has voiced his suggestion on how Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs, can get back to his former form again.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Coronavirus outbreak: Tokyo Olympics 2020 may be postponed till end of year, says Japan minister

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday (March 3) hinted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) may grant the grand be postponed till later this year after the colossus outbreak of the coronavirus.

2. WATCH: MS Dhoni greets fans at MA Chidambaram Stadium with a massive sixer ahead of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni kick-started his preparations with a full-fledged net session in preparation for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

3. NZ vs IND: Kapil Dev reckons Virat Kohli's dip in form is down to his age

Former Team India skipper Kapil Dev has voiced his suggestion on how Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs, can get back to his former form again.

4. Fist bumps not handshakes: Joe Root reveals how his side is trying to combat coronavirus outbreak ahead Sri Lanka tour

England skipper Joe Root revealed on Tuesday (March 3) that his side is avoiding shaking hands ahead of their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus across the globe.

5. NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli heard saying ‘Jab India mein yeh ayenge tab dikha doonga’ during NZ’s 2nd innings in Christchurch

According to recent reports, Virat Kohli was heard saying, “Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (I will show them when they come to India),” on day three of the second Test while standing at the slips when the Blackcaps were chasing down India's 132-run target.