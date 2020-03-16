Top sports news: Teams ready for IPL 2020 to be called-off, Shoaib Akhtar 'convinced' 'IND’s path of progress is through PAK'

IPL 2020, Coronavirus, Rohit Sharma, Shoaib Akhtar, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Aaron Finch

In Monday's top Sports News (March 16, 2020), we have one of the franchises officials claiming that the owners are set to have a conference call at 6 pm today.

The scheduled kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Shoaib Akhtar has also expressed his thoughts on how India and its people are 'amazing' while speaking on a chat show.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Franchise owners ready for IPL 2020 to be called-off aimed coronavirus outbreak: Report

After the kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, one of the franchises officials claimed that the owners are set to have a conference call at 6 pm on Monday (March 16).

2. 'Am convinced': Shoaib Akhtar claims 'India’s path of progress goes through Pakistan'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed his love for India and claimed that Indians do not want war with Pakistan.

3. 'Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah were getting me out for fun': Aussie captain Aaron Finch recalls India's 2018 series

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch has been in good form and the player was recently picked up by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 4.40 crore.

4. WATCH: Rohit Sharma has a special message for his followers aimed coronavirus outbreak

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has a special message for all his followers on social media following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus all across the globe.

5. Oman Open: Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal becomes champion, beats Portugal's Marcos Freitas

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal ended his 10-year title drought as he defeated top seed former world-ranked 7 Marcos Freitas 4- 2 to be crowned champion of the ITTF Challenge Plus 2020 Oman Open.