Top sports news: Team India enter maiden T20 Women's World Cup final, Patil unhappy with management over Pant & more

In Thursday's top Sports News (March 5, 2020), we have Team India entering their maiden final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

India qualifies for the final by virtue of finishing higher on the points table. In the earlier seven editions, India never reached the final.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Sandeep Patil has slammed the team management for playing Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India enter maiden final as clash against England called off due to rain

India entered their very-first final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Unfortunately for England that they did not get a chance to fight for a spot as the match gets abandoned due to rain in Sydney. India will face either South Africa or defending champions Australia in the final.

2. 'Stop playing with Wriddhiman Saha's career': Sandeep Patil unhappy with Indian management over Rishabh Pant's selection

Former BCCI head selector Sandeep Patil has slammed the team management for playing Rishabh Pant over Wriddhiman Saha during India emphatic 2-0 series loss in the hands of New Zealand.

3. Australia beat South Africa to set up title clash with India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia beat South Africa by five-run (DLS) in the semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground to set-up a grand final against India in Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5).

4. Tokyo Olympics to Euro 2020, how Coronavirus outbreak has affected major sporting events

Since the coronavirus outbreak began in China last December, it has spread across the world and is now threatening to become a global pandemic.

5. 'What will be your call?' CAC questioned all potential national selectors over MS Dhoni's Team India future

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) asked the common question of MS Dhoni's potential future in the national team to all the potential national selectors.