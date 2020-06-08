Top sports news: Supercar driver Renee Gracie becomes porn star, Danish Kaneria wants Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC & more

In Monday's top Sports News (June 8, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'He is aware of what cricket needs': Danish Kaneria wants Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC

Former Pakistan cricketer Dinesh Kaneria has claimed that Sourav Ganguly would be fit to the president's role at the International Cricket Council (ICC), and claimed that there is no real reason for the cricket boards to not back Ganguly if he wants to hold the post.

During a recent interaction with ANI, Kaneria lauded Ganguly's qualities of leading the ICC due to his high reputation as a cricketer and knows what a player goes through in his life.

2. Ex-Australian V8 Supercar driver Renee Gracie becomes porn star

Supercars driver Renee Gracie has quit racing to become a porn star. The ex-Australian V8 Supercar driver has claimed to earn £14,000-a-week (approx R18.8 lakh) on adult site OnlyFans.

Gracie was the first full-time female Supercars racer since 1998. However, in 2017, some poor results and lack of funding saw her being replaced by another driver.

3. Nothing wrong in BCCI pushing for IPL if T20 World Cup is postponed: Michael Holding

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding sees nothing wrong if the Indian Premier League (IPL) replaces the T20 World Cup if the international tournament gets called-off amid COVID-19 crisis.

However, Holding also added that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should not be thinking about replacing the T20 World Cup with the IPL right now and should only consider it if the World Cup doesn’t go ahead as planned.

4. Not Bumrah or R Ashwin, Ian Chappell says this bowler will pose threat for Australia when India tour Down Under

When it comes to some of the stong bowling units in the world, the Indian bowlers are sure to be spoken about from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to experienced spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, these players are known to destroy any batting line-up.

However, former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will the biggest threat for Australia when India tours Down Under in December this year.

5.'Silence can be beautiful': La Liga to pay homage to those who lost their lives to coronavirus

After Bundesliga, La Liga is on its way to restart its halted season due to coronavirus from June 10.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the La Liga have announced that they will have a minute's silence before matches in all professional and amateur competitions in Spain in memory of those who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.