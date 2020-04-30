Top sports news: Sports stars mourn death of Rishi Kapoor, former football captain Chuni Goswami passes away & more
Here are the top stories of April 30, 2020.
Top sports news of the day | April 30 , File Photos
In Thursday's top Sports News (April 30, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.
Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:
Former India football captain Chuni Goswami passed away aged 82 after a prolonged illness in Kolkata on Thursday.
The captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team, Goswami had also represented Bengal in first-class cricket tournaments.
2. RIP Rishi Kapoor: Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and other sports stars shocked at demise of veteran actor
While the world had not yet regained from the loss of actor Irrfan Khan's death, the news of the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor sent all into a shock.
He was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor had said.
3. Usman Khawaja, Coulter-Nile, Marcus Stoinis and few others omitted from Australia's contracts
Batsmen Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris and Shaun Marsh, fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have been omitted from Australia's annual list of 20 elite, contracted players in 2020 after falling out of favour with selectors midway through last year's Ashes.
In their place, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, and Matthew Wade have all been rewarded.
4. #StayAtHome challenge: BAI gives glimpse of what professional badminton players do when they’re away from court
The outbreak of the coronavirus has pushed everyone under lockdown. While the year 2020 was to be filled with sporting events including the Tokyo Olympics, all athletes practicing for the mega-event are inside their houses.
However, staying indoors is not stopping these professional badminton players from staying in touch with the racket.
5. Ligue 1: PSG to be crowned champions as standings frozen due to COVID-19 crisis
Paris St Germain (PSG) could be crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended freezing the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday.
According to French sports daily L'Equipe, the LFP's board will ratify the recommendation and effectively hand PSG their seventh title in the last eight years.