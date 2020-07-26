Top sports news: Sourav Ganguly test COVID-19 negative, Virat Kohli reveals his standout quarantine story & more

In Sunday's top Sports News (July 26, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Sourav Ganguly's COVID-19 results are in after brother Snehasish tested positiveâ€‹

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after he handed in his samples as part of a precautionary measure.

The former Team India skipper has been in home isolation for over a week after his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, was tested positive with the highly contagious virus.

2. 'Baked cake for the first time for Anushka's birthday': Virat Kohli reveals his standout quarantine story

India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about his standout quarantine story for him during this coronavirus-induced lockdown saying that he made a cake for Anushka's birthday and it was his first attempt at baking.

"I baked a cake for the first time in my life on Anushka's birthday, so that will be a standout quarantine story for me. I had never done baking in my life, and I was able to do it properly in my first attempt. She told me that she loved the cake and it was very special," Kohli told Mayank Agarwal in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of BCCI.

3. 'Sh*t happens': Ben Stokes provides clarification behind 'brown stain' on his pants

English skipper Joe Root was left in hysterics after what he thought was an onfield accident by Ben Stokes during day two of the third and final Test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (July 25).

The entire event went down when Root spotted a brown stain on England's star all-rounder's whites.

4. Fans shower best wishes as Aussie batsman Usman Khawaja, wife Rachel blessed with baby girl - See pic

Aussie cricketer Usman Khawaja and his wife Rachel Khawaja have been blessed with a baby girl, the couple has announced.

The batsman took to Instagram to break the news to his fans and posted a picture of his newborn child.

5. 'King of the celebappeal': Netizens praise Stuart Broad as he finishes Windies innings with 6 wickets

If anyone made sure that it was a bad decision to keep him out in the first innings, it is Stuart Broad.

The bowler who was snubbed for the first Test was grumpy and publicly expressed his displeasure. However, since his return, he has enjoyed a terrific run.