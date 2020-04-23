Top sports news: Souravâ€‰Ganguly on future of cricket in India, SpiceJet to fly boxer Dingko Singh to Delhi & more
Here are the top stories of April 23, 2020.
Top sports news of the day | April 23 , File Photos
In Thursday's top Sports News (April 23, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.
Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed indefinitely till further notice due to the coronavirus. Not just the IPL, chances of the Men's T20 World Cup also being postponed are high.
Amid all this, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly made it clear that cricket in India has taken a backseat and there are no chances of the sport taking place in the country in the near future.
2. Top Indian umpires engage in 'match simulation activities' to hone third umpiring skills amid COVID-19 lockdown
Amid the coronavirus lockdown and a halt on sporting events, India's top ICC panel umpires are honing their third umpiring skills as they engage in "match simulation activities".
The International Cricket Council (ICC) International Panel umpires such as Nitin Menon, Anil Chaudhary, C Shamshuddin, and Virender Sharma are keeping themselves up to date with online tutorials.
3. SpiceJet’s air ambulance to fly boxer Dingko Singh to Delhi for cancer treatment amid COVID-19 lockdown
Indian boxer Dingko Singh, who needed to be in Delhi for his cancer treatment, will now be flown from Imphal via SpiceJet's air ambulance.
The Asian Games gold medallist needs to resume his treatment for liver cancer.
4. Former Pakistani cricket captain Salim Malik wants PCB, ICC to drop his lifetime ban, says deserves 'second chance'
Former Pakistani cricket captain Salim Malik, who was banned for life after being found guilty of match-fixing, pleaded with sporting authorities to drop his lifetime ban.
The 57-year-old was found guilty after a judicial inquiry in 2000 in a scandal that rocked Pakistan.
5. Is technical difficulty going to delay Tokyo Olympics for more years? Organising Committee head responds
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee has been shifted to 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Games can't be delayed further, chief Yoshiro Mori said.
According to Mori, it won’t be possible to delay the quadrennial event by two years after fears that a 12-month delay won’t be enough to ensure a safe environment.