Top sports news: Shoaib Akhtar denies sledging Sehwag, cricketers change Twitter DP to salute Maharashtra police & more

In Monday's top Sports News (May 11, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

Team India skipper Virat Kohli replaced his Twitter profile picture with Maharashtra Police logo to pay his tribute towards the coronavirus frontline workers.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

2. 'Nothing like that happened': Shoaib Akhtar denies sledging Virender Sehwag, says Gautam Gambhir can provide proof

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has for the first time reacted on the sledging episode with is said to have taken place during an India-Pakistan Test.

The talks about the sledging became famous after Virender Sehwag had once told Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan about it.

3. 'He was sledging and abusing our batters': Bangladesh’s Rubel Hossain recounts rivalry with Virat Kohli since U19 days

Be it celebrating when the bowler takes a wicket or just excitement of winning a match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known to be vocal and over the top.

While it may have calmed down over the years, there are memories of him sledging the oppositions to just prove them.

4. 'He got into my head': Kesrick Williams recalls Virat Kohli's warning and story behind 'notebook celebration'

When it comes to India vs West Indies clash, the one thing that we will remain fresh in the minds of fans is the banter between India captain Virat Kohli and Windies fast bowler Kesrick Williams during the T20I series last year.

It all started in 2017 when Williams picked Kohli’s wicket and did his 'notebook celebration'.

5. Premier League clubs to meet UK government to discuss restart plans

After the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier League clubs are meeting on Monday to discuss their plans to restart the current season. The clubs also await detailed policy instructions from the UK government.

A series of meetings are scheduled to take place this week, including with the government, who are expected to publish their plans and guidelines.