Top sports news: Shayna responds to troll calling her unattractive, Pant says Dhoni is favourite batting partner & more

In Wednesday's top Sports News (July 15, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Shayna Baszler gives fiery response to troll who called her 'most unattractive woman on WWE's roster'

Shayna Baszler, aka Queen of Spades, made her first appearance in the latest episode of the Monday-night Raw since the start of May this week.

Her unexpected emergence brought an entertaining twist to the tail in the episode as fans went berserk on social media to see the Queen of Spades back in action.

2. My favourite batting partner is Mahi Bhai, says Rishabh Pant

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has played with many batsmen be it either from the Indian Team or his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals (DC). He, however, has picked former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his "favourite batting partner".

The 22-year-old batsman said that Dhoni lays out the "plan" which makes it "easy" for the batsman at the other end.

3. Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from COVID-19, wife tests positive again

After being tested positive for coronavirus, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Tuesday confirmed that he has recovered from the virus. His wife Sumona Haque, however, has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Mortaza, who has played 36 Test matches and 220 ODIs for Bangladesh was tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, on June 20.

4. Sangakkara claims MS Dhoni benefitted from a wonderful legacy created by Sourav Ganguly

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has recently claimed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni inherited and benefitted from the foundation laid by Sourav Ganguly as the Team India skipper.

Ganguly is widely renowned for building a fearless squad of Indian cricketers while also incorporating and providing the freedom to youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Ashish Nehra during his time as the Indian captain.

5. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, and Michael Clarke: Michael Hussey explains how it was playing under each captain

From debuting under Ricky Ponting to playing under MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings and under Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has had the opportunity to play under some of the best captains of world cricket.

Hussey has played with leaders who have won major tournaments were best in their domain.