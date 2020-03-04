Headlines

Cricket

Top sports news: Shafali Verma hits top spot in ICC T20I rankings, Dhoni's confession about 'Thala' remarks & more

Here are the top stories of March 4, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2020, 04:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Wednesday's top Sports News (March 4, 2020), we have Shafali Verma climbing up 19 slots to reach the first spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.

The youngster has smashed 485 runs so far in the shortest format of the game with a strike-rate of 146.96.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the new selection committee will be picking the Indian squad for the Men In Blue's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 16-year-old Shafali Verma climbs 16 spots to attain no.1 rank in ICC Women's T20I rankings

Team India batter Shafali Verma has claimed up 19 slots to reach the first spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the head cricketing body revealed on Wednesday (March 4).

2. 'They never call me by my name': CSK skipper MS Dhoni's adorable confession about fans dressing him as 'Thala'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has thanked his franchise for helping him get over difficult times both on and off the field. Popularly called as 'Thala' by the CSK fans, MSD expressed his thoughts on how he is so grateful to receive the love and affection from his beloved followers.

3. IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the new selection committee will be picking the Indian squad for the Men In Blue's upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

4. 'Are we going to be No.1 team only at home?': Sandeep Patil gives verdict on India's 2-0 Test series loss in New Zealand

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Sandeep Patil has expressed his thoughts on Team India's embarrassing 2-0 series loss in the hands of New Zealand.

5. WATCH: This is how MS Dhoni reacted after a fan breached security at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium to shake hands

Fans finally saw MSD bat for the first time in the nets after a long time. A certain fan was soo excited to see the Thalaiva, he decided to climb up the barricades and run on to the field just for a handshake while MS was running around the ground for warmup.

