Top sports news: Saba Karim resigns as BCCI General Manager, ICC to decide T20 World Cup's fate on Monday & more

In Sunday's top Sports News (July 19, 2020), we have BCCI General Manager - Cricket Operations Saba Karim resigning from his post.

The former Indian cricketer was appointed by the BCCI back in December 2017.

The fate of the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia is set to be decided when International Cricket Council (ICC) board meets virtually on Monday.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. With IPL 2020 in sight, BCCI hopes for postponement of T20 World Cup: Report

A possible solution for the 2020 T20 World Cup, which has been on hold for the past two months amid COVID-19 crisis across the globe, is expected when the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meets virtually on Monday (July 20).

2. Like Gautam Gambhir the cricketer but not as a human being: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi recently said that even though he has issues with Gautam Gambhir as a human being but there is no denying that he likes the former Indian opener as a batsman.

3. Pakistani cricketer Kainat Imtiaz surprises fans, announces her engagement in style

Pakistan’s women cricketer Kainat Imtiaz recently announced the news of her engagement in style.

4. Natasa Stankovic adorably claims Hardik Pandya 'completes her' with loved-up post

Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Sankovic are easily one of the most adored and loved couples on the internet who rarely missout on the chase to pamper each other through social media posts.

5. BCCI General Manager Saba Karim asked 'to resign'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) General Manager - Cricket Operations Saba Karim has been asked to resign from his post.