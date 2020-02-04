Top sports news: Prithvi Shaw to make ODI debut, Wasim Jaffer becomes first batsman to register 12,000 runs in Ranji

In Tuesday's top Sports News (February 4, 2020), Virat Kohli has confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will be making his ODI debut against New Zealand on February 5.

While talking on the eve of the first ODI clash, he also spoke about how 'life can be so fickle and unpredictable' as he remembered Kobe Bryant.

In cricket, Wasim Jaffer adds another milestone to his cap as he becomes the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in Ranji.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Ranji Trophy: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer becomes first batsman to register 12,000 runs

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is making sure to keep adding milestones to his list. The legendary cricketer on Tuesday became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

He reached the feat in the ongoing Ranji tie between Vidarbha and Kerala.

2. IND vs NZ: With Prithvi Shaw making ODI debut, where will KL Rahul bat now? Virat Kohli reveals

Virat Kohli has confirmed that the ODI will be a debut for Prithvi Shaw.

Shaw came into the side as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal has replaced Rohit.

3. Formula One title race: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen believes Lewis Hamilton is good but 'he’s not God'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he can beat Lewis Hamilton in this year's world championship and can "mount a challenge to Mercedes".

Hamilton will be eyeing his seventh Formula One title this season.

4. 'This kid is a wizard': Ian Bishop praises Indian U19 bowler Ravi Bishnoi and cricket fans agree

Ravi Bishnoi continues to shine as he takes yet another wicket against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 match.

The 19-year-old Jodhpur boy has become India’s breakthrough man for India U-19 team.

5. India U19 bowler Sushant Mishra wins internet for his kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with bouncer

Left-arm paceman Sushant Mishra ended up hitting Haider Ali on his left shoulder.

The incident took place in the fourth over of the innings and Haider Ali was seen rubbing his shoulder and kneeling on the ground.