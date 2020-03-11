Top sports news: PIL filed in Madras HC to cancel IPL 2020, Raina reacts after hitting Dhoni's bat with leg by mistake & more

In Wednesday's top Sports News (March 11, 2020), we have a PIL has been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in India.

The Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has also written an official letter to the Central Government asking them to postpone or suspend this year's IPL amid coronavirus threat.



1. PIL filed in Madras High Court to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Madras High Court appealing to cancel the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in India. The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 50 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

2. WATCH: This is how Suresh Raina reacted after accidentally hitting MS Dhoni’s bat with his leg

As the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears kick-off, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is putting in his final preparations with full-fledged net sessions. Raina, during a practice session, accidentally touched MSD's bat by mistake with his foot and what happened next was absolutely class.

3. 'I love his class batting': Brian Lara reveals his current favorite batsman in world cricket

Cricketing legend Brian Lara has lauded KL Rahul for his world-class batting display for Team India.

4. IND vs SA: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims Team India bowlers may not use saliva to shine ball aimed coronavirus scare

Pacer Bhuvneshawar Kumar has hinted that the Team India bowlers may not use saliva to glaze the ball during their series against South Africa.

5. 'It's almost impossible': Albie Morkel gives verdict on playing India at home ahead of IND vs SA ODI series opener

Former South Africa cricketer Albie Morkel has expressed his thoughts on facing Team India on their home turf.