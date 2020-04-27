Top sports news: Pakistan's Umar Akmal handed 3-year ban, Jasprit Bumrah on people doubting his bowling & more
Here are the top stories of April 27, 2020.
Top sports news of the day | April 27
In Monday's top Sports News (April 27, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.
Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:
When a young Jasprit Bumrah was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI), no one thought he would go ahead to become one of the best bowlers of India.
The fast-bowler with an unorthodox action played his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and ever since then, he has not looked back.2. PCB hands Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal 3-year ban from all forms of cricket on corruption charges
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed cricketer Umar Akmal a three-year ban from all forms of cricket on corruption charges.
The Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan announced the decision on Monday after a hearing.
3. Here's how Jofra Archer 'randomly' found his long-lost ICC World Cup-winning medal
Star England pacer Jofra Archer confirmed that he finally managed to find his 2019 World Cup winner's medal at the 'guest bedroom'.
During an interview with a media outlet, Archer had previously said that 'he went mad' while searching for his World Cup medal that went missing while moving flats.
4. Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf eager to face Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, says won't let any batsman 'dominate' him
While all sporting events have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, discussion and decisions regarding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is still on.
The tournament is slated to take place in October in Australia, later this year, and chances of the event being held are slim.
5. WATCH David Warner and wife Candice slay #SwitchItUp challenge
David Warner is one cricketer who is making the most of the lockdown period. In his latest TikTok video, he is seen switching roles with wife Candice Warner who is a former Ironwoman and surf lifesaver.
In the video, uploaded on Instagram, Warner is seen in his Australian gear, holding a bat, while his wife is seen on a surfboard paddling in her old Ironwoman racing costume.