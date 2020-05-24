Headlines

Top sports news: Pak cricketer Taufeeq Umar test COVID-19 positive, Kumble on ICC's saliva ban decision & more

Here are the top stories of May 24, 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2020, 08:40 PM IST

In Sunday's top Sports News (May 24, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Only an interim measure,' says Anil Kumble on ICC's decision to ban saliva for shining the ball

The Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee had recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball during cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Now talking about the same, the chairman said that the recommendation is only an interim measure, and "things will go back to normal" once the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. 

2. Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19, says 'symptoms are not at all severe'

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second cricketer from the country to have contracted the virus. Overall, Umar is the fourth cricketer to get affected by the disease.

Umar decided to get himself checked after complaining of symptoms associated with the coronavirus. The results came out positive and Umar has since kept himself isolated.

3. 'I am a huge fan, want to learn how he composes himself': Mahmudullah on MS Dhoni

Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudullah has showered praises over his 'inspiration' MS Dhoni and claimed that he is a big fan of the former Team India skipper.

Mahmudullah, who himself is Bangladesh's T20 captain, during his chat with Cricfrenzy claimed that he tries to learn from Dhoni by watching him during matches.

4. Coronavirus: La Liga to resume from June 8

The Spanish government has given La Liga the seal of approval to resume football in the country from June 8 amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Ever since March, the Spanish top division has been suspended due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the nation but will be back next month.

5. 'Would have been best friends with Virat Kohli off-field, but...': Shoaib Akhtar

When it comes to cricket, the on-field rivalry is something that gets fans excited and entertained, especially if it is between India and Pakistan.

Face-offs between Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar vs Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid vs Akhtar, Virender Sehwag vs Saqlain Mushtaq, Sohail Abbas vs Venketeshwar Prasad and many more still remain afresh in the minds fans. 

