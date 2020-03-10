Top sports news: No IPL matches in Bengaluru due to coronavirus outbreak, Langer lauds MS Dhoni's 'finisher' role & more

Here are the top stories of March 10, 2020.

The cash-rich tournament is now set for a massive set-back after the Karnataka Government denied hosting any IPL matches in Bengaluru.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Karnataka government writes to Centre asking to suspend IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

The COVID-19 could have a massive impact on the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 9, a Bengaluru resident was tested positive for coronavirus according to the Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

2. WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni shuts down doubters in new IPL 2020 promo video

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, IPL had released a promotional video on which all cricket memes which got created during the 2019 World Cup were present.

3. 'Happy holidays from Pandyas': Hardik Pandya celebrates Holi with fiancée Natasa Stankovic and brother Krunal

Hardik Pandya took to social media on Tuesday (March 10) and shared photographs of him playing Holi with his fiancé Natasa Stankovic, elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri.

4. Serie A suspended for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has officially suspended the Serie A and all other sporting tournaments until further notice due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

5. NZ vs AUS: Australia head coach Justin Langer labels MS Dhoni as 'master' of 'white-ball finisher' role

Australia's head coach Justin Langer has admitted that his side is in dire need of a finisher like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the limited-overs cricket.