Top sports news: Netizens dig out feeds after Darren Sammy's allegations, Kohli's gesture toward Smith recalled & more

In Tuesday's top Sports News (June 9, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. WATCH: Throwback to Virat Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Steve Smith which won millions of hearts

It was on June 9, 2019, when Team India skipper Virat Kohli showed his class when Indian fans were booing and chanting at Australia's Steve Smith during the India vs Australia match in World Cup 2019.

During the game, Smith was sent to field at the deep near the boundary line at the Vauxhall end and the Indian contingent present in the stands started booing him. There were some chants of "cheater" as well.

2. From Ishant Sharma's 2014 Insta post to calling himself black, netizens dig out feeds after Darren Sammy's allegations

The death of African-American man George Floyd had sparked outrage in the United States and athletes have come forward talking about the racism they faced on and off the field.

One of them being former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy. The cricketer accused IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad players of racially abusing him during his time with the franchise in 2013 and 2014.

3. From possible venue options to holding tournament amid COVID-19 crisis, decision on Asia Cup 2020 to be taken soon

The final decision on Asia Cup 2020 will be taken in due course, said the Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) when they met via a video conference on Monday.

"In particular, the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course," ACC said in a statement.

4. Heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier wants Conor McGregor back, says everything’s just bigger when 'Notorious' competes

Conor McGregor also is known as 'Notorious' had recently announced his third retirement in four years. The former two-division UFC champion had also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.

While the news has not gone down well by many, heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier (DC) opened up on the topic and said it’s not worth it for the UFC to let this happen.

5. Don't consider myself competing with Rishabh Pant: Sanju Samson

Team India cricketer Sanju Samson has showcased himself in domestic cricket but is yet to establish himself on the international stage in a Men In Blue shirt.

Since MS Dhoni departure from the national squad after India's 2019 World Cup exit, BCCI has been on the hunt to replace the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for the future.