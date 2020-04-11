Top sports news: Nasser Hussain on Dhoni's future, Rohit Sharma lauds Mumbai Police's efforts & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (April 11, 2020), we have Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma lauded Delhi Police for their tireless work in the fight against the coronavirus in the world.

1. WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma applaud Delhi Police for serving people during COVID-19 lockdown

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Ishant Sharma lauded Delhi Police for their tireless work in the fight against the coronavirus in the world.

2. Coronavirus pandemic: DSP Joginder Sharma reveals WHY he opts not to 'go home' after duty

In India's fight against the spread of coronavirus, Team India pacer Joginder Sharma is making sure to contribute to the cause in his own way. Now, DSP in Haryana Police, Sharma is on the frontline to battle the highly contagious disease as India is under 21-day lockdown.

3. Is MS Dhoni still good enough to get in the Indian side? Nasser Hussain gives verdict

Former England skipper Nasser Husain expressed his thoughts on MS Dhoni and why no one should not be "push him into retirement".

4. 'I could not wait': Priyanka Raina gives Suresh Raina fresh haircut amid coronavirus lockdown

Raina took to social media on Saturday (April 11) to showcase his new hairstyle. The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

5. WATCH: Rohit Sharma dedicates latest post to showcase Mumbai Police's efforts to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma lauded the Mumbai Police on Saturday (April 11) for their tremendous efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.