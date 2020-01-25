Top sports news: Nadal cruises to next round of Aus Open, Raina claims MS Dhoni is still an assent for India and more

In Friday's top Sports News (January 24, 2020), we have Rafael Nadal advancing to the next round of the ongoing Australian Open.

The Spanish maestro outplayed his opponent in the second round tie which lasted for one hour and 38 minutes.

Indian women’s hockey team started their first tour of the Olympic year with a confident 4-0 victory over New Zealand Development squad.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Australian Open: Rafael Nadal knocks out Pablo Carreno Busta to reach fourth-round

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal cruised to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday. The current world number one knocked out his countrymate, Pablo Carreno Busta, at Rod Laver Arena in straight sets to progress through to the next round.

Rafael is set to take on either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov to secure his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament next.

2. Indian women’s hockey team begin New Zealand tour with 4-0 win over their development squad

Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal struck twice as she helped her side start their first tour of the Olympic year with a confident 4-0 victory over New Zealand Development squad. As for the tour, which started on 23 January and will go on till 5 February, India will play New Zealand in four matches and Great Britain in one match.

3. SA vs ENG: WATCH Ben Stokes abuses fan on camera, apologises later

Ben Stokes may face disciplinary action after his verbal spat with a spectator on Day 1 of the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers. The world cricketer of the year had an angry altercation with a spectator after he was dismissed for two on Friday.

4. NZ vs IND: KL Rahul gives his honest opinion on becoming Team India's first-choice wicketkeeper

Team India cricketer KL Rahul played a scintillating knock of 56 runs off 27 deliveries during India's 6-wicket win over New Zealand in Auckland on Friday (January 24). Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rahul expressed his delight of playing the dual role of a wicketkeeper-batsman for the national side.

5. Can MS Dhoni still be an asset for Team India? Suresh Raina gives his take

Team India cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and claimed that the veteran keeper can still be a key asset to the national side. Raina, who is currently recovering from his knee surgery, also spoke on the topic of his return to the national side and said that she wants to do his best at the IPL 2020 to concrete a place in the national side for the T20I World Cup.