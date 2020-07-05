Top sports news: Mendis arrested for running over, killing old man; Kohli under 'Conflict Of Interest' scanner & more

In Sunday's top Sports News (July 5, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Kusal Mendis arrested by cops for running over and killing 64-year old man

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested in Horethuduwa on Sunday (July 5) for running over a pedestrian with his car, who eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The 25-year-old hit a 64-year-old man who was riding on a bicycle early in the morning in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.

2. Virat Kohli under cosh after 'Conflict of Interest' complaint sent to BCCI Ethics Officer

Team India skipper Virat Kohli seems to have got himself into quite some pickle after a serious complaint of breaching the 'Conflict of Interest' clause under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rule 38 (4) has been filed with Board's Ethics Officer D K Jain.

In a mail, accessed by IANS, Sanjeev Gupta expressed his thoughts about Kohli’s business ventures and claimed that it comes across that it does violate the Lodha Panel recommendations which were passed by the Supreme Court while the new BCCI Constitution was brought in.

3. Indian double's shuttler Sikki Reddy wishes 'closest and oldest friend' PV Sindhu happy birthday

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who is born on July 5, 1995, celebrates her birthday today. The Hyderabad born star had become the first-ever female athlete from the country to clinch a silver medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

On this special day, colleague and badminton player Sikki Reddy took to social media to talk about their friendship and wish the athlete a happy birthday.

4. 'Ben is a bit like Virat Kohli': Nasser Hussain on Stokes leading England in first Test against West Indies

In the absence of Joe Root, the England Test squad will be under the captaincy of Ben Stokes when they take on West Indies starting Wednesday (June 8).

Backing Stokes and his captaincy, former England captain Nasser Hussain said the all-rounder will come out with flying colours. Hussain is hopeful the Stokes will able to emulate India’s Virat Kohli and his captaincy.

5. Sourav Ganguly names three players he'd pick from 2019 WC squad for 2003 WC team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making sure fans stay connected with the cricketers during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. To keep fans entertained and to also answer their questions, BCCI asked netizens to send in their questions using #DadaOpensWithMayank hashtag.

With many questions flooding in, BCCI has now uploaded videos to answer these questions. “Pick three cricketers from India’s World Cup 2019 squad you would have loved to have in your World Cup 2003 squad and give reasons?,” Mayank Agarwal read the question.