Top sports news: MCA to offer Wankhede Stadium as quarantine facility, ICC to discuss T20 World Cup prospects & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (May 16, 2020), we have MCA ready to offer the Wankhede Stadium to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for transforming it into a quarantine facility to treat all the patients suffering from the coronavirus.

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17.

ICC's Cricket Committee is set to hold a conference via video call on May 28 where the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia could be decided.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Coronavirus: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium to be converted into quarantine facility amid COVID-19 crisis

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is ready to offer the Wankhede Stadium to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for transforming it into a quarantine facility to treat all the patients suffering from the coronavirus.

2. 'Not today': Sabbir Rahman reveals what he told MS Dhoni in 2019 World Cup

Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman has revealed what he told MS Dhoni after scrapping back into his crease during his side's group stage match against India at Edgbaston in 2019 World Cup.

3. 2020 T20 World Cup: ICC to decide tournament's fate on May 28

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricket Committee is set to hold a conference via video call on May 28 where the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia could be decided.

4. Brother, is it you? Virat Kohli's lookalike bamboozles Mohammad Amir

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir on Friday (May 15) found a doppelganger of Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

5. 'It is unbelievable': Rohit Sharma names only place where Team India doesn't get any support

India opener Rohit Sharma has named the country where the Men In Blue receive the least amount of support on tour.