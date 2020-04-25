Top sports news: Kohli vows to never leave RCB, former Indian cricketer claims Dhoni better skipper than Ganguly & more

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli answered the million-dollar question - if he will leave the Bangalore-franchise in the near future.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'It has been 12 years': Skipper Virat Kohli answers the million-dollar question about his RCB future

2. 'Cricket should resume only when coronavirus is completely eradicated': Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh has tipped that professional cricket should only resume when the COVID-19 is "completely eradicated".

3. Former Team India cricketer reveals WHY MS Dhoni is a better skipper than Sourav Ganguly across all formats

4. 'Champi time': Suresh Raina gives his 'little Rapunzel' head massage amid coronavirus lockdown

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. Raina on Saturday (April 25) took to social media to share who he is spending his time during this lockdown period.

5. Hosting matches behind closed doors amid coronavirus scare? Sachin Tendulkar gives his verdict

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed his thoughts on how hosting matches behind closed doors will be really demotivating for the players.