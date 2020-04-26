Top sports news: KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh for children in need, Pat Cummins on Pujara being toughest to bowl & more

Headlines

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Congress takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his slip of tongue

NHAI's new SOPs to strengthen security at toll plazas, managers to wear body cameras; check details

Meet CEO who owns Rs 5 crore Lamborghini, Mini Cooper, more; know his collection of 45 supercars, 9 superbikes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Congress takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his slip of tongue

7 Ways to de-stress your eyes at work

9 yoga asanas for improving your mental health

7 Reasons you should not carry your phone in the washroom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and more: All you can watch at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

HomeCricket

Cricket

Top sports news: KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh for children in need, Pat Cummins on Pujara being toughest to bowl & more

Here are the top stories of April 26, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2020, 07:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Sunday's top Sports News (April 26, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. COVID-19: KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh for children in need amid coronavirus lockdown

Team India cricketer KL Rahul managed to raised almost Rs 8 lakh to help the vulnerable children amid coronavirus lockdown.

KL auctioned his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to raise funds for the children in need.

2. 'You almost finished my son’s career': Yuvraj Singh recalls reaction of Stuart Broad's father after hitting six sixes

When one remembers the 2007 T20 World Cup, especially the match between India and England, the first thing that comes to mind is Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

India were in a strong position in the match but Yuvraj propelled his country to a mammoth score. 

3. 'He was a real pain in the backside for us': Pat Cummins on Cheteshwar Pujara being one of the toughest batters to bowl

While there is still no assurance about the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in October this year due to coronavirus, fans are expecting the Test series between India and Australia to take place.

The four-match Test series is set to take place immediately after the World Cup in Australia.

4. Stop activities at border if you need money: Kapil Dev on Shoaib Akhtar's idea of IND-PAK series in COVID-19 crisis

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has revealed he is more worried about the students who are forced to miss schools and colleges amid coronavirus crisis across the globe.

Dev also pointed out the fact that it is not the time to think about resuming cricket as millions of people are suffering who need dire help.

5. Play more matches with India, says BCCI as it extends helping hand to other cricket bodies amid COVID-19 crisis

Known to be the richest cricketing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has come up with a plan to help countries facing losses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BCCI officials who do not wish to be named said that the board has carried out an exercise to evaluate how much income each cricketing nation has lost.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Explainer: How can Hamas attack on Israel impact Indian economy?

SA vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Taking Boards twice a year mandatory? Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives update

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE