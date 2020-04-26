Top sports news: KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh for children in need, Pat Cummins on Pujara being toughest to bowl & more

Here are the top stories of April 26, 2020.

In Sunday's top Sports News (April 26, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. COVID-19: KL Rahul raises Rs 8 lakh for children in need amid coronavirus lockdown

Team India cricketer KL Rahul managed to raised almost Rs 8 lakh to help the vulnerable children amid coronavirus lockdown.

KL auctioned his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to raise funds for the children in need.

2. 'You almost finished my son’s career': Yuvraj Singh recalls reaction of Stuart Broad's father after hitting six sixes

When one remembers the 2007 T20 World Cup, especially the match between India and England, the first thing that comes to mind is Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

India were in a strong position in the match but Yuvraj propelled his country to a mammoth score.

3. 'He was a real pain in the backside for us': Pat Cummins on Cheteshwar Pujara being one of the toughest batters to bowl

While there is still no assurance about the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in October this year due to coronavirus, fans are expecting the Test series between India and Australia to take place.

The four-match Test series is set to take place immediately after the World Cup in Australia.

4. Stop activities at border if you need money: Kapil Dev on Shoaib Akhtar's idea of IND-PAK series in COVID-19 crisis

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has revealed he is more worried about the students who are forced to miss schools and colleges amid coronavirus crisis across the globe.

Dev also pointed out the fact that it is not the time to think about resuming cricket as millions of people are suffering who need dire help.

5. Play more matches with India, says BCCI as it extends helping hand to other cricket bodies amid COVID-19 crisis

Known to be the richest cricketing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has come up with a plan to help countries facing losses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BCCI officials who do not wish to be named said that the board has carried out an exercise to evaluate how much income each cricketing nation has lost.