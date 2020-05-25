Top sports news: Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away, Roman Reigns turns 35 & more

In Monday's top Sports News (May 25, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

Indian hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday (May 25) after losing out his battle against multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The talismanic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir.

2. Happy Birthday Roman Reigns: Fans flood social media with wishes as 'The Big Dog' turns 35

Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoaʻi, better known by the ring name of Roman Reigns turns 35 today (May 25). The wrestler, also called 'The Big Dog' is signed to WWE where he wrestles under the SmackDown brand.

Now on his birthday, fans have been pouring in their love for the superstar.

3. 'Focus is fighting COVID-19': Kiren Rijiju says Indian government will decide fate of IPL, not cricket board

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, however, fans and the cricket board are hoping that the cash-rich event could take place during the October/November window.

However, Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that any decision regarding the IPL to take place this year would be taken by the government and not by the Indian cricket board.

4. From niggles healing to mental break from pressure, Kevin Pietersen sees positivity behind 'forced break'

The coronavirus got everything to a halt mid-way. From cricket series to football leagues to even the Tokyo Olympics - everything has been postponed.

While all are seeing this as an issue, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is seeing the positivity behind this 'forced break'.

5. 'He thinks one step ahead': Suresh Raina says MS Dhoni was gifted 'some special ability' from god

Veteran Team India batsman Suresh Raina has spent a lot of his career playing under the captaincy of MS Dhoni for India and Chennai Super Kings.

The left-hander always got something interesting to say about Dhoni and this time again Raina has once again spoken highly about the former Team India skipper for providing the nation with some excellent cricketing talents.