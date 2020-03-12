Top sports news: IND vs SA 1st ODI abounded in Dharamshala due to rain, IPL 2020 to be played behind closed doors & more

In Thursday's top Sports News (March 12, 2020), we have the first ODI between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was abandoned due to rain.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being called off due to the massive outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the county.

The cricket leaders are set to meet on Saturday to discuss further whether the tournament featuring top international players will start as scheduled on March 29 or not.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. IND vs SA: India's 1st ODI against South Africa in Dharamshala abandoned due to rain

The first one-day international between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled on Thursday (March 12).

2. BCCI official claims IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak: Report

The 13th editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played behind closed doors due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation. With over 70 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been canceled or postponed.

3. 'Everything was questioned': Gautam Gambhir gives verdict on Virat Kohli's poor display against New Zealand

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has expressed his disbelief on how brutally the public and the media reacted to Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his side's poor performances against New Zealand in the ODI and Test series away from home.

4. IND vs SA: Team India's next two ODIs vs South Africa set to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus scare

After the first one-day international between India and South Africa at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off due to rain on Thursday (March 12), the raiming two ODI matches are set to be played behind closed doors.

5. Ministry of External Affairs advises organizers to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised against conducting the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday (March 12) due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.