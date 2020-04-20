Headlines

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill years before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Top sports news: ICC to take decision regarding Men's T20 World Cup, Harbhajan Singh hits back at Shoaib Akhtar & more

Here are the top stories of April 20, 2020.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 08:07 PM IST

In Tuesday's top Sports News (April 20, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'It is not necessary': Harbhajan Singh hits back at Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of IND-PAK series in COVID-19 crisis

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has hit back at former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Harbhajan expressed his thoughts on the matter and said that it's not the correct time to be playing a cricket match.

2. Balaji was more popular than Imran Khan back in 2004 during India's tour of Pakistan: Ashish Nehra

Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has made some bold claims about Lakshmipathy Balaji while the former pacer took a walk down his memory lane from when the Men In Blue took on their arch-rivals, Pakistan.

Team India's 2003-04 tour of Pakistan is easily one of the bigger highlights of Balaji's career which was halted multiple times due to injuries. 

3. Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim auctions 'very precious' bat to raise funds amid COVID-19 crisis

As the coronavirus continues to keep everything at a standstill, sports personalities around the globe are making sure to help governments and health care workers as much as possible. 

Joining the clan is Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim who has decided to put his 'very precious' bat on auction to raise funds.

4.  Coronavirus: ICC to take decision regarding Men's T20 World Cup 2020 on April 23

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government about the Men's T20 World Cup 2020.

The limited-overs World Cup, which is slated to be played from October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia may likely get postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

5. No Tokyo Olympics next year as well? Virus expert talks about 2021 Summer Games

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Olympic organisers were forced to postpone the Summer Games to next year. However, will the Olympic Games take place in 2021, is what is in everyone's mind.

As of right now, no sport is being played and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside. Amidst all this, Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University on Monday said that the sports events may not take place.

