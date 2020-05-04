Top sports news: Ganguly compares COVID-19 to Test match, Ellyse Perry on facing Bumrah or bowling to Kohli & more

In Monday's top Sports News (May 4, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his disappointment over the current situation across the globe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought most daily activities to a halt, with individuals practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Recently, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry discussed several aspects of the game and also gave insights regarding her life during the lockdown.

In a session with TV presenter Ridhima Pathak, Perry took up the “Would You Rather” challenge.

3. 'I bow my head to all of them': Virat Kohli pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts over the encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir on May 3.

Kohli paid his tributes to all the security personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorists by saying their 'sacrifices must not be forgotten'.

4. 'Everyone was given a second chance except me': Mohammad Asif talks about how PCB treated him after spot-fixing scandal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is again back in the headlines and not for good reasons. After the Umar Akmal ban issue, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has come out talking about the scandal he was involved in.

The tainted cricketer says he wasn’t the first nor would be the last to indulge in spot-fixing. Asif was banned for seven years for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal when he bowled deliberate no-balls for money during Pakistan’s tour of England.

5. 'Whoever is good should be given a go': Sachin Tendulkar on Wriddhiman Saha-Rishabh Pant debate

Since MS Dhoni's retirement from Test cricket, the Indian cricket team have played along with two other options - Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant.

The two wicketkeepers have been fighting for the spot in the longer format of the game, however, Saha has managed to temporally seal the position.