Top sports news: Gambhir picks Rohit over Dhoni as greatest IPL captain, Mohammad Kaif recalls Natwest series & more

In Tuesday's top Sports News (April 21, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'It's about winning trophies': Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma as greatest IPL captain ahead of MS Dhoni

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir expressed his thoughts on how might be the best captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Team India opener picked Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma as the prime candidate for the prestigious honor.

2. 'Come again bro': Yuzvendra Chahal shares screenshot of Martin Guptill texting him 'how are you G**d*'

Team India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a hilarious text that he received from New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill.

The two international cricketers have previously crossed paths during India's five-match ODI series against the Kiwis back in January.

3. 'You got out, broke my heart': Mohammad Kaif recalls iconic Natwest series final and Yuvraj Singh's dismissal

One of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket would be the Natwest series final at Lord's in 2002.

India had set a target of 326 to win the match and Mohammad Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh made sure to the nation towards victory.

4. If Wasim Akram had asked me to do match-fixing, I would have killed him: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar spoke about the match-fixing era in the squad and how he would not have listened to Wasim Akram if he had approach him regarding the same.

“I was watching few matches of the 1990s and I was amazed to see how Wasim Akram got Pakistan through impossible situations with his brilliant bowling,” Cricket Pakistan quoted the Rawalpindi Express as saying during a television show.

5. 'I can't allow my wife to win': Cheteshwar Pujara talks about his competitive side when it comes to badminton

With all sporting events come to a standstill, athletes have nothing to do. India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara says he misses playing badminton on the outdoor courts.

Pujara said he used to enjoy badminton outdoors apart from cricket and now plays with his wife or with his Saurashtra team-mate Jaydev Unadkat.