Top sports news: Fans unhappy with BCCI over association with Vivo, Kidambi Srikanth recommended for Khel Ratna & more

Headlines

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

Top sports news: Fans unhappy with BCCI over association with Vivo, Kidambi Srikanth recommended for Khel Ratna & more

Here are the top stories of June 19, 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2020, 08:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Friday's top Sports News (June 19, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth for Khel Ratna, HS Prannoy ignored for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award. While Srikanth's application has been forwarded to the Sports Ministry, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has been ignored.

BAI has recommended Sameer Verma for the Arjuna award instead of Prannoy.

2. Time to boycott IPL? Netizens unhappy with BCCI over association with Chinese brand Vivo

While the BCCI has said that they are open to reviewing its sponsorship policy for the next cycle, they, however, have no plans to end its association with current IPL titles sponsor Vivo.

According to board treasurer Arun Dhumal, the money coming in from the Chinese company is helping India's cause. The BCCI gets Rs 440 crore annually from Vivo and the five-year deal ends in 2022.

3. La Liga: Karim Benzema's brace powers Real Madrid to 3-0 win over Valencia

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema powered his club to a massive 3-0 win over Valencia in the ongoing La Liga.

The game kicked off at a frenetic pace and both teams quickly enjoyed fine chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the second half when Benzema netted a stunning goal in the 61st minute.

4. World Cup 2011 final was fixed, claims former Sri Lanka Sports Minister

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has made a groundbreaking claim that the ICC World Cup 2011, which Team India beat the Lankans to win in the final, was fixed.

During the 2011 WC, Aluthgamage was Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and took full responsibility for his statement.

5. 'Our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating': Rohit Sharma recalls beating Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma took a walk down his memory lane and recalled the time when India beat Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final which ignited huge celebration amongst fans at the team hotel after the win.

The swashbuckling opener also spoke on the importance of fans during a cricket match and added how the support from the stands on several occasions helps the players in lifting their performances on the field.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; 22nd case this year

Amid breakup rumours, Arjun Kapoor drops comments on Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post

Rajasthan: Criminal cases against juveniles rise in 2022

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

UP: Class 2 boy gets slapped by classmates on teacher's order in Muzaffarnagar, FIR filed after video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE