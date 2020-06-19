Top sports news: Fans unhappy with BCCI over association with Vivo, Kidambi Srikanth recommended for Khel Ratna & more

Here are the top stories of June 19, 2020.

In Friday's top Sports News (June 19, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Among all sporting events, football has rebegun and other sports are planning to resume. As for the 2020 Olympics, it has been postponed to next year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. BAI recommends Kidambi Srikanth for Khel Ratna, HS Prannoy ignored for Arjuna Award

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has recommended Kidambi Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award. While Srikanth's application has been forwarded to the Sports Ministry, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has been ignored.

BAI has recommended Sameer Verma for the Arjuna award instead of Prannoy.

2. Time to boycott IPL? Netizens unhappy with BCCI over association with Chinese brand Vivo

While the BCCI has said that they are open to reviewing its sponsorship policy for the next cycle, they, however, have no plans to end its association with current IPL titles sponsor Vivo.

According to board treasurer Arun Dhumal, the money coming in from the Chinese company is helping India's cause. The BCCI gets Rs 440 crore annually from Vivo and the five-year deal ends in 2022.

3. La Liga: Karim Benzema's brace powers Real Madrid to 3-0 win over Valencia

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema powered his club to a massive 3-0 win over Valencia in the ongoing La Liga.

The game kicked off at a frenetic pace and both teams quickly enjoyed fine chances. However, the deadlock was broken in the second half when Benzema netted a stunning goal in the 61st minute.

4. World Cup 2011 final was fixed, claims former Sri Lanka Sports Minister

Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has made a groundbreaking claim that the ICC World Cup 2011, which Team India beat the Lankans to win in the final, was fixed.

During the 2011 WC, Aluthgamage was Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and took full responsibility for his statement.

5. 'Our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating': Rohit Sharma recalls beating Australia in 2007 T20 World Cup

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma took a walk down his memory lane and recalled the time when India beat Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final which ignited huge celebration amongst fans at the team hotel after the win.

The swashbuckling opener also spoke on the importance of fans during a cricket match and added how the support from the stands on several occasions helps the players in lifting their performances on the field.