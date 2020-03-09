Top sports news: Coronavirus may hinder IPL 2020, BCCI source reveals how Dhoni can return to Indian squad & more

Here are the top stories of March 9, 2020.

In Monday's top Sports News (March 9, 2020), we have a BCCI source confirm that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

The BCCI will also be monitoring the situation closely and any plans of postponing the cash-rich tournament are not an option.

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has claimed that his side will be avoiding any direct contacts during their upcoming tour of India.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Coronavirus outbreak to postpone IPL 2020? BCCI source provides update

A Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) source has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be affected by the recent outbreak of coronavirus. The source also claimed all precautionary measures will be conducted by the board during the 13th season of the IPL successfully.

2. No place for Shakib-Al-Hasan as BCB announces new centrally contracted players list

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) dropped pacer Mashrafe Mortaza and allrounder Shakib-Al-Hasan from the latest centrally contracted players list as announced on Monday (March 9).

3. IND vs SA: No customary handshakes during South Africa's tour of India, says Mark Boucher

The South African team will be avoiding any direct contacts during their upcoming tour of India according to head coach Mark Boucher has said on Monday (March 9) as the number of reported coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40.

4. 'He will be back only if...': BCCI source reveals what MS Dhoni needs to do to get back into India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is set to make his much-awaited comeback to cricket during the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

5. 'It’s a learning lesson': Harmanpreet Kaur gives her take on Shafali Verma's performance in T20 World Cup final loss

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has refused to blame Shefali Verma's poor performance in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup against Australia which India ended up losing by 85 runs.